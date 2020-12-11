News / Nation

Heads roll in wake of flammable tap water

Thirteen government officials were punished in a northeastern Chinese city after natural gas was mixed into a water pipe, causing household tap water to become flammable.
A man uses a lighter to set tap water ablaze.

Tap water turns into a fireball.

Thirteen government officials were punished in a northeastern Chinese city after natural gas was accidentally mixed into a water pipe, causing household tap water to become flammable.

The water supply is back to normal in Zhaoquanhe County in Liaoning Province's Panjing City after a reservoir was expanded and tests showed water quality met standards, local government officials said.

Residents had complained that tap water at their homes was easily ignitable, with a video of a lighter setting faucet water ablaze. The situation had been ongoing for more than three years, residents claimed.

Four officials, including deputy director of the district water resources bureau, were removed from their posts while others received warnings.

