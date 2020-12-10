Guizhou merchant's business popping through the roof with the help of bloggers

An old-fashioned handmade popcorn street stall in Guiyang has been inundated with short video bloggers recently, waiting half an hour on average for a popping moment.





The stall owner, Li Jiong from Bijie, Guizhou Province, has made popcorn for more than eight years. He learned how to make it from one of his friends and started the business at a farmer's market in Guiyang to provide for his four children.

“The stall became famous this month after a blogger stopped by, bought a pack of popcorn and posted a short video online,” said Li Gang, Li Jiong’s 22-year-old son, “Dozens of bloggers stopped by the next day.” The sudden fame was beyond any of their expectations.

As the popular short video played, a blogger changes costumes while the popcorn machine pops, involving a few editing tricks.

Herds of bloggers cluster around the stall every morning starting at 9am to gather short video highlights or live stream on their social media, according to Li Gang.

Previously, Li Jiong usually made a few dozen yuan each day selling popcorn, 100 yuan (US$15) a day at most. Now he is capable of earning more than 500 yuan a day.



A stall sign states that bloggers must pay for popcorn made while shooting to avoid wasting food.

“The popping moment recalls a childhood memory during Chinese Lunar New Year,” said Yueyue, one of the bloggers waiting in front of the stall for the “bang."

Li Jiong received a pair of sunglasses as a present from one of the bloggers. He wears glasses and earmuffs year-round to protect his eyes from smoke and ears from loud popping sounds.



Li Jiong said he appreciates netizens’ support and will continue selling popcorn at the same price.









