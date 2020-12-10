News / Nation

Guizhou merchant's business popping through the roof with the help of bloggers

Han Jing
Han Jing
  10:31 UTC+8, 2020-12-13       0
An old-fashioned handmade popcorn street stall in Guiyang has been inundated with short video bloggers recently, waiting half an hour on average for a popping moment.
Han Jing
Han Jing
  10:31 UTC+8, 2020-12-13       0
SSI ļʱ

An old-fashioned handmade popcorn street stall in Guiyang, capital of southwest China’s Guizhou Province, has been inundated with short video bloggers recently, waiting half an hour on average for a popping moment.

The stall owner, Li Jiong from Bijie, Guizhou Province, has made popcorn for more than eight years. He learned how to make it from one of his friends and started the business at a farmer's market in Guiyang to provide for his four children.

“The stall became famous this month after a blogger stopped by, bought a pack of popcorn and posted a short video online,” said Li Gang, Li Jiong’s 22-year-old son, “Dozens of bloggers stopped by the next day.” The sudden fame was beyond any of their expectations.

As the popular short video played, a blogger changes costumes while the popcorn machine pops, involving a few editing tricks.

Herds of bloggers cluster around the stall every morning starting at 9am to gather short video highlights or live stream on their social media, according to Li Gang.

Guizhou merchants business popping through the roof with the help of bloggers
Imaginechina

Bloggers gather to shoot videos with Li's stall in the background.

Guizhou merchants business popping through the roof with the help of bloggers
Imaginechina

Bloggers cluster around the stall every day.

Previously, Li Jiong usually made a few dozen yuan each day selling popcorn, 100 yuan (US$15) a day at most. Now he is capable of earning more than 500 yuan a day.

Guizhou merchants business popping through the roof with the help of bloggers
Imaginechina

Li sells five times more popcorn than before.

A stall sign states that bloggers must pay for popcorn made while shooting to avoid wasting food.

“The popping moment recalls a childhood memory during Chinese Lunar New Year,” said Yueyue, one of the bloggers waiting in front of the stall for the “bang."

Li Jiong received a pair of sunglasses as a present from one of the bloggers. He wears glasses and earmuffs year-round to protect his eyes from smoke and ears from loud popping sounds.

Guizhou merchants business popping through the roof with the help of bloggers
Imaginechina

Li makes popcorn while wearing sunglasses and earmuffs. 

Li Jiong said he appreciates netizens’ support and will continue selling popcorn at the same price.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     