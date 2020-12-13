Chinese mobile games expand overseas presence

China's mobile gaming industry has seen remarkable expansion in the overseas market this year, a recent report shows.

China's mobile gaming industry has seen remarkable expansion in the overseas market this year, a recent report shows.

The sales revenue of China-developed mobile games is estimated to surge more than 48 percent to exceed 13 billion US dollars in 2020, according to a report jointly released by research institute CNG and global games and esports analytics provider Newzoo.

Chinese games have grown at a rapid pace for two years in developed gaming markets across Asia and Europe, the report said.

It added that China-developed shooting and simulation games were particularly popular with overseas players.