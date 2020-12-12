China's Xinjiang reports 3 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases
Three new asymptomatic cases were reported in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Saturday, according to the local health commission.
A 32-year-old man and his wife and mother tested positive during a routine nucleic acid testing, and the three have been sent to a designated hospital for medical observation.
Turpan's first recent asymptomatic case was a worker of a commerce company and citywide testing has begun among the close contacts of the carrier and their close contacts.
Local authorities are continuing epidemiological investigations and trying to trace the source.