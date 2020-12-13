China's Xinjiang reports 4 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

Four new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were reported in Turpan City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Saturday, the regional health commission said Sunday.

A 32-year-old man, who works for a local commerce company, tested positive on Saturday during a routine nucleic acid test. The man's wife, mother and one of his colleagues were later confirmed as asymptomatic cases in citywide testing of his close contacts.

The four carriers have been sent to a designated hospital for medical observation.

Other close contacts of the carriers are under isolated observation and their nucleic acid test results are all negative. No new carriers or cases have been reported in other parts of Xinjiang.