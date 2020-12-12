Beijing reports 1 new imported asymptomatic COVID-19 case

One new imported asymptomatic COVID-19 case was reported in Beijing on Friday, the municipal health commission said Saturday.

The 49-year-old man from Russia arrived at the Beijing Capital International Airport from Moscow on Thursday. He tested positive for coronavirus at the airport customs and was sent to the designated Beijing Ditan Hospital where he was diagnosed as an asymptomatic case Friday.

No new locally transmitted confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in Beijing on Friday, according to the commission.