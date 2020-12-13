News / Nation

Chinese researchers recalibrate elevation history of Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

Xinhua
  21:42 UTC+8, 2020-12-13       0
How did the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau grow to the top of the world? A new study led by Chinese researchers has found evidence to suggest the plateau rose to its current height.
Xinhua
  21:42 UTC+8, 2020-12-13       0

How did the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau grow to the top of the world? A new study led by Chinese researchers has found evidence to suggest the plateau rose to its current height more recently than previously thought.

According to the study published online earlier this week in the journal Science Advances, the central and southern Qinghai-Tibet Plateau rose to between 3,500 meters and 4,500 meters around 26 million to 21 million years ago. The findings challenge the widely held belief that the plateau reached a height of 4,600 meters as early as 40 million years ago.

Lead researcher Fang Xiaomin, from the Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said the results came from an analysis of fossil soils at the Lunpola Basin, "a prime location for determining the elevation history of the plateau."

Located in the central part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, the basin is home to rich and well-preserved fossil soils, tropical plants and animals that can be used to analyze the uplift of the central and southern plateau, as well as the history of climate and environmental changes, Fang explained.

Analysis showed that the central and south plateau first slowly deformed and subsided between 42 million and 25 million years ago, and uplifted 25 million to 20 million years ago.

"This indicates the plateau was lower than 2,300 meters about 40 million years ago, and it grew above 3,500 meters around 26 million to 21 million years ago," Fang said.

Fang told Xinhua that calibrating the elevation history of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau is "research of enormous significance."

He said the plateau is the most typical intracontinental deformed and uplifted area on Earth, and it is also an area where volcanoes and earthquakes are very active. Understanding the evolution of the plateau's elevation is thus crucial to understanding its growth mechanisms and construction, as well as relevant geological disasters and landforms.

In addition, the results of the study can help us understand the influence of the plateau's elevation on regional and global climates, environments and biodiversity, said the researcher, whose team is set to study the link between the plateau's uplift and Asian monsoon evolution.

The study was co-authored by researchers from the China University of Geosciences, Lanzhou University, Potsdam University in Germany, and the University of Rennes in France.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     