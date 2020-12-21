News / Nation

World's oldest captive giant panda passes away

Xinhua
  19:17 UTC+8, 2020-12-21       0
Xinxing, the world's oldest captive giant panda, died at a zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on December 8, the zoo announced Monday. She was 38.
Xinhua
  19:17 UTC+8, 2020-12-21       0

Xinxing, the world's oldest captive giant panda, died at a zoo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on December 8, the zoo announced Monday. She was 38.

Xinxing began to show symptoms of drowsiness and loss of appetite on October 21. Her condition worsened quickly in the next few days and she developed shortness of breath, cough, abdominal distension and had trouble defecating, according to the Chongqing Zoo.

Experts from several medical institutions including the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda made an all-out effort to save her but she eventually passed away at noon on December 8.

Anatomical and pathological analysis showed that old age and multiple organ failure caused digestive disorders and hypoproteinemia in the mammal's body. These led to infection in the digestive and respiratory tracts leading to death.

Xinxing was born in 1982 in the wild of Baoxing County of Sichuan Province, where French Catholic priest, zoologist and botanist Armand David discovered the species in 1869. Her age was equivalent to more than 110 human years.

Brought to the Chongqing Zoo when she was about 1 year old, the mammal was the matriarch of a huge family of over 150 pandas by the end of last year.

Her offspring is spread across China and in other countries and regions including the United States, Canada and Japan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     