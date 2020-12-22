News / Nation

Mechanics hailed heroes after river rescue

Dramatic video captures the race to rescue two people trapped in a car after the driver had lost control of his vehicle before it plunged into a river.
A driver lost control and the car plunged into a river in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, last Friday, trapping the two people inside.

Wang Ning, a mechanic who works at a nearby auto repair shop, rushed to the site, breaking a window and helping the driver get out.

Wang Ning and Feng Yuanhua swim to the car to try to rescue the people trapped inside.

In an interview after the incident, Wang said the water was freezing and the current rapid, but he could only think about saving those trapped in the vehicle. 


Wang in an interview telling how he jumped into the freezing water to rescue people trapped inside a car. 

Feng Yuanhua, another mechanic who joined Wang in the rescue, said he only saw the driver at first but then noticed there was someone else in the backseat, so he smashed the rear window.

Feng tries to break a window with a hammer.

Feng checks with the driver and tells him to swim to the shore.

Seeing the driver was still conscious, Feng signaled him to swim to the shore.

The rescuers were rewarded with medals from the local police and given thumbs up in many messages on social media.

The mechanics were given thumbs up in messages on social media. 

