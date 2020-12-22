Mechanics hailed heroes after river rescue

Dramatic video captures the race to rescue two people trapped in a car after the driver had lost control of his vehicle before it plunged into a river.

A driver lost control and the car plunged into a river in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, last Friday, trapping the two people inside.

Wang Ning, a mechanic who works at a nearby auto repair shop, rushed to the site, breaking a window and helping the driver get out.

In an interview after the incident, Wang said the water was freezing and the current rapid, but he could only think about saving those trapped in the vehicle.





Feng Yuanhua, another mechanic who joined Wang in the rescue, said he only saw the driver at first but then noticed there was someone else in the backseat, so he smashed the rear window.

Seeing the driver was still conscious, Feng signaled him to swim to the shore.

The rescuers were rewarded with medals from the local police and given thumbs up in many messages on social media.