Residents urged to avoid drinking alcohol as severe cold wave expected to chill country's north

An advisery issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) has asked residents of Delhi and five other states to avoid consuming alcohol, in view of the severe cold wave conditions that are expected to prevail in parts of northern India from December 28.

The weather department predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan from Monday.

A thick layer of fog engulfed parts of Delhi and its outskirts on Sunday.

According to the IMD, it is going to get very cold and there is a higher possibility of various illnesses like flu, running nose or nosebleed which usually set in or get aggravated due to prolonged exposure to cold.

"Don't drink alcohol, it reduces your body temperature," the advisery said. "Eat vitamin-C-rich fruits and moisturize your skin regularly to counter the effects of severe cold."

The IMD also asked people to avoid or limit outdoor activities, but at the same time, maintain ventilation while using heaters at home "to avoid inhaling toxic fumes."

"Take safety measures while using electrical and gas heating devices," it said.

IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal. A severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.

