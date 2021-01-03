Beijing began COVID-19 vaccination among key groups

Beijing started administering COVID-19 vaccines among specific groups of people with higher infection risks.

Nine groups of people aged 18 to 59 will receive the vaccine before the Spring Festival of 2021, which falls on February 12. These include frontline customs inspectors of imported cold-chain goods and personnel working in the overseas and domestic transportation sector.

