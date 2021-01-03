News / Nation

Beijing began COVID-19 vaccination among key groups

Xinhua
  11:54 UTC+8, 2021-01-03       0
Beijing started administering COVID-19 vaccines among specific groups of people with higher infection risks.
Xinhua
  11:54 UTC+8, 2021-01-03       0
Beijing began COVID-19 vaccination among key groups
Xinhua

A medical worker injects a man with a COVID-19 vaccine at a healthcare center in Beijing, capital of China on January 2, 2021.

Beijing started administering COVID-19 vaccines among specific groups of people with higher infection risks.

Nine groups of people aged 18 to 59 will receive the vaccine before the Spring Festival of 2021, which falls on February 12. These include frontline customs inspectors of imported cold-chain goods and personnel working in the overseas and domestic transportation sector.

Beijing began COVID-19 vaccination among key groups
Xinhua

People enter a healthcare center for COVID-19 vaccination in Beijing, capital of China on January 2, 2021.

Beijing began COVID-19 vaccination among key groups
Xinhua

People fill the informed consent form out before the COVID-19 vaccination at a temporary vaccination site in Beijing, capital of China on January 2, 2021. 

Beijing began COVID-19 vaccination among key groups
Xinhua

People wait for receiving COVID-19 vaccines at a temporary vaccination site in Beijing, capital of China on January 2, 2021.

Beijing began COVID-19 vaccination among key groups
Xinhua

A medical worker injects a COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination site in Beijing, capital of China on January 2, 2021.

Beijing began COVID-19 vaccination among key groups
Xinhua

A medical worker injects a man with a COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination site in Beijing, capital of China on January 2, 2021.

Beijing began COVID-19 vaccination among key groups
Xinhua

People sit for 30 minutes of observation after receiving COVID-19 vaccines at a temporary vaccination site in Beijing, capital of China on January 2, 2021. 

Beijing began COVID-19 vaccination among key groups
Xinhua

People sit for 30 minutes of observation after receiving COVID-19 vaccines at a healthcare center in Beijing, capital of China on January 2, 2021. 

Beijing began COVID-19 vaccination among key groups
Xinhua

Men (1st R and 2nd R) leave the 30 minutes observation area after the COVID-19 vaccination at a temporary vaccination site in Beijing, capital of China on January 2, 2021.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     