News / Nation

China calls for peace, stability, security after US Capitol riots

Xinhua
  19:48 UTC+8, 2021-01-07       0
A FM spokesperson said China hopes the people in the US can enjoy peace, stability and security at the earliest after supporters of outgoing President Trump stormed the US Capitol.
Xinhua
  19:48 UTC+8, 2021-01-07       0

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Thursday said China hopes the people in the United States can enjoy peace, stability and security at the earliest after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol.

"We believe that the people of the United States want stability and peace, and hope they can soon enjoy security and stability, especially amid the grim situation brought about by the pandemic," spokesperson Hua Chunying told a daily press briefing.

Responding to a query on some Chinese netizens mocking the riots as "beautiful sight," a term once used by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to refer to the violent protests in Hong Kong in 2019, Hua said Chinese people have the right and freedom to express their opinions and make comments online.

While US mainstream media denounced the protesters at the US Capitol as "mobs," they had called the violent protesters in Hong Kong as "democratic heroes," saying that the US people were standing with them, Hua noted.

"The stark contrast in the reactions and choice of words are thought-provoking and worthy of our reflection," she said.

Hua also urged the United States to take necessary measures to guarantee the safety of journalists, as multiple news outlets were attacked by demonstrators outside the Capitol Hill, according to a statement by China Media Group.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     