China tightens passenger traffic control in medium, high-risk areas

  20:44 UTC+8, 2021-01-13       0
China's Ministry of Transport has called on local authorities to strengthen control over passenger traffic plying in and out of areas designated medium- and high-risk for COVID-19.
China's Ministry of Transport has called on local authorities to strengthen control over passenger traffic plying in and out of areas designated medium- and high-risk for COVID-19 to curb the latest resurgence in cases.

In principle, inter-provincial and inter-city road passenger transportation, as well as inter-city public transportation in and out of such areas should be suspended, according to a notice issued by the ministry.

Passenger transport lines passing through the administrative area of the counties where the medium- and high-risk areas are located shall not pick up or drop off passengers in these areas, the notice said.

The ministry also asked cities with medium- and high-risk areas to suspend cross-city taxi services (including online ride-hailing) and intra-city carpooling.

Efforts should be made to ensure the travel needs of key groups such as medical and nursing personnel, and guarantee transport services for emergency supplies and people's daily necessities, according to the notice.

After the medium- and high-risk areas are downgraded to low-risk, transport authorities should steadily and orderly restore services, it added.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 115 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 107 were locally transmitted and the rest arrived from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 90 were reported in north China's Hebei Province, 16 in Heilongjiang Province and one in Shanxi Province, the commission said in its daily report.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
