Shijiazhuang reports 14 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, reported 14 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in the first half of Monday.

Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, reported 14 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in the first half of Monday.

One locally-transmitted asymptomatic COVID-19 carrier was also reported in the city in this period, according to a press conference.

Shijiazhuang has launched citywide disinfection, especially in high- and medium-risk areas, to contain the spread of coronavirus, said Meng Xianghong, deputy mayor of Shijiazhuang, at the press conference.

Since January 2, Shijiazhuang has registered 745 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one death, and 12 of them have been discharged from hospital after recovery.