Chinese entrepreneurs report better business climate: survey

Chinese entrepreneurs reported improvements in the business climate and profitability during the last quarter (Q4) of 2020, a central bank survey found.

The Business Climate Index, an indicator of entrepreneurs' sentiment toward the overall operating conditions of their enterprises, stood at 55.8 percent in Q4, according to a People's Bank of China report.

The reading was up 6.4 percentage points from the previous quarter and 0.2 percentage points higher than the same period a year ago, the report noted.

In Q4, entrepreneurs in the country reported higher profitability compared with both the previous quarter and the same period of 2019, the report showed.

Meanwhile, respondents witnessed surges in both domestic orders and export orders from the level of the previous quarter, according to the report.