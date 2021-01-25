News / Nation

Beijing's medical supply exports soar in 2020

Xinhua
  17:23 UTC+8, 2021-01-25       0
Beijing saw its exports of medical supplies rise dramatically in 2020, customs data showed on Monday.
Xinhua
  17:23 UTC+8, 2021-01-25       0

Beijing saw its exports of medical supplies rise dramatically in 2020, customs data showed on Monday.

Beijing's textile and clothing exports, the majority of which were surgical masks and hazmat suits, last year soared by 202.7 percent from 2019 to 35.21 billion yuan (about 5.4 billion US dollars). Exports of medical instruments and devices totaled 11.34 billion yuan in 2020, up 138.5 percent year on year, and exports of pharmaceutical materials and drugs registered a 64.3 percent rise to 6.77 billion yuan, according to Beijing Customs.

Beijing's foreign trade was hit hard by the novel coronavirus in the first half of 2020, but gradually returned to normal as the epidemic waned and production resumed.

In the second half of 2020, Beijing's foreign trade hit 1.19 trillion yuan, up 5.7 percent from the first six months. Foreign trade in Beijing dropped 19.1 percent to 2.32 trillion yuan for the whole year.

In addition to medical supplies, Beijing exported 65.6 billion yuan worth of mobile phones in 2020, up 50 percent year on year and accounting for approximately 14.1 percent of the city's total exports.

Imports of automobiles last year increased in Beijing, growing 8 percent from the previous year. Imports of iron ore and iron ore concentrates also rose, climbing 11 percent from 2019.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     