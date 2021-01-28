News / Nation

A wee tipple a bargain at US$38,000 in HK?

AP
  22:33 UTC+8, 2021-01-28       0
A 72-year-old bottle of Glen Grant single malt whisky from Scotland is expected to fetch more than US$38,000 in an auction in Hong Kong tomorrow.
AP
  22:33 UTC+8, 2021-01-28       0

A 72-year-old bottle of Glen Grant single malt whisky from Scotland is expected to fetch more than US$38,000 in an auction in Hong Kong tomorrow.

It is the first time that the 1948 Glen Grant whisky, by independent bottler Gordon & MacPhail, is being offered at auction. It is number 88 of 290 decanters bottled by the company, and will be auctioned by Bonhams with a book estimate of HK$300,000-$380,000 (US$38,000-$49,000).

Despite the economic uncertainty brought by the pandemic, interest in rare whiskies remains high. Collectable whisky has done well in the past 10 years with a four-fold price increase, said Christopher Pong, wine and whisky specialist at Bonhams.

“We have seen huge interest from all over the world, especially from young collectors.”

The whisky being auctioned is the oldest from the distillery.

Source: AP   Editor: Lin Lixin
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     