Chinese mainland reports 52 new COVID-19 cases

  09:35 UTC+8, 2021-01-30       0
The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 52 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 36 locally transmitted and 16 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 27 were reported in Heilongjiang, five in Jilin, two in Shanghai and one each in Beijing and Hebei, the commission said in its daily report.

One suspected case was reported in Jilin.

No deaths related to the disease were reported on Friday, said the commission.

By the end of Friday, the mainland had reported 4,689 imported COVID-19 cases in total. Among them, 4,385 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 304 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,430, including 1,711 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 78 were in severe conditions.

A total of 83,083 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease, according to the commission.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland Friday, and 39,218 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Friday saw 16 asymptomatic cases newly reported on the mainland, of which eight arrived from outside the mainland. On the same day, seven asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

There were 976 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation, of which 297 arrived from outside the mainland. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
