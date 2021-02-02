News / Nation

China, Japan to hold talks on maritime affairs

Xinhua
  19:49 UTC+8, 2021-02-02       0
China and Japan will hold the 12th round of high-level consultations on maritime affairs via video link on Wednesday, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.
Xinhua
  19:49 UTC+8, 2021-02-02       0
China, Japan to hold talks on maritime affairs
Xinhua

File photo taken on a marine surveillance plane B-3837 shows the Diaoyu Islands and nearby islands. 

China and Japan will hold the 12th round of high-level consultations on maritime affairs via video link on Wednesday, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press briefing that officials from foreign ministries, defense ministries, maritime law enforcement and ocean management departments from both countries will attend the talks.

According to Wang, the two sides held a meeting between delegation heads under the consultation mechanism on January 20.

The high-level consultations are a comprehensive mechanism for bilateral communication and coordination, said the spokesperson, adding that in this round, China looks forward to a full exchange of views with the Japanese side on maritime issues of mutual concern to boost mutual understanding and trust, and continuously expand pragmatic cooperation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     