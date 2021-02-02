China, Japan to hold talks on maritime affairs

China and Japan will hold the 12th round of high-level consultations on maritime affairs via video link on Wednesday, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Xinhua

China and Japan will hold the 12th round of high-level consultations on maritime affairs via video link on Wednesday, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press briefing that officials from foreign ministries, defense ministries, maritime law enforcement and ocean management departments from both countries will attend the talks.

According to Wang, the two sides held a meeting between delegation heads under the consultation mechanism on January 20.

The high-level consultations are a comprehensive mechanism for bilateral communication and coordination, said the spokesperson, adding that in this round, China looks forward to a full exchange of views with the Japanese side on maritime issues of mutual concern to boost mutual understanding and trust, and continuously expand pragmatic cooperation.