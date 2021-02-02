News / Nation

Unfortunate mistake for leading publishing house

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  15:33 UTC+8, 2021-02-02       0
A leading publishing house apologized and is offering refunds after including erroneous calligraphy of the Chinese character "祸" (misfortune) for "福" (fortune) in its gift packs.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  15:33 UTC+8, 2021-02-02       0
Unfortunate mistake for leading publishing house

The circled Chinese character is huo (祸) or misfortune, mistaken for the calligraphic writing of fu (福) or fortune.

A leading publishing house apologized and is offering refunds after it mistook the calligraphy of the Chinese character “祸” (misfortune) for “福” (fortune) and included it in the company's Chinese New Year gift pack.

The gift pack sold at the People’s Literature Publishing House online store contained five calligraphic writings of 福, as it is a tradition to decorate with the auspicious character during Chinese Lunar New Year — which falls on February 12 this year.

The publishing house apologized for the mistake yesterday in a WeChat post, saying it would refund people's money or send extra gifts.

"This is a painful lesson for us, and we are very grateful to every reader who pointed out the problem," the post read.

Netizens said the mistake was serious for a major publishing house but applauded its candid response.

Some also said the error reflected an ancient Chinese philosophy that good fortune has its roots in disaster, and disaster lurks with good fortune.

The gift pack — consisting of five writings of 福, a pair of spring couplets, painting of a door god, New Year's card, a pair of socks, painting, gift box, handbag, six red envelopes and poker cards — is priced at 99 yuan (US$15) and completely sold out.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     