China's Chang'e-4 probe resumes work for 27th lunar day

Xinhua
  14:43 UTC+8, 2021-02-07
The lander and rover of the Chang'e-4 probe have resumed work for their 27th lunar day on the far side of the moon.
Xinhua
  14:43 UTC+8, 2021-02-07       0
The lander and rover of the Chang'e-4 probe have resumed work for their 27th lunar day on the far side of the moon.

The lander activated at 4:48 pm on Saturday (Beijing time), and the rover Yutu-2, or Jade Rabbit-2, activated at 4:26 am also on Saturday, according to the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration.

Yutu-2 has traveled about 628.5 meters on the far side of the moon. It is currently located about 430 meters northwest of the landing site.

