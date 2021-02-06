News / Nation

China's Mars probe captures first image of Mars

  11:03 UTC+8, 2021-02-06
The China National Space Administration on Friday released the first image of Mars captured by the country's Mars probe Tianwen-1.
The first image of Mars captured by China's Mars probe Tianwen-1

The image was captured from a distance of 2.2 million km from Mars, said the CNSA.

The probe conducted its fourth orbital correction on Friday at 8pm (Beijing time), aiming to ensure that the probe achieves a sound planned rendezvous with Mars.

The probe has traveled about 197 days in orbit, flying about 465 million km. It is currently 184 million km from Earth and 1.1 million km from Mars. All probe systems are in good working condition, the CNSA said.

China launched the Mars probe on July 23, 2020. It was designed to complete orbiting, landing and roving in one mission.

The probe completed its first orbital correction on August 2, its second on September 20 and its third on October 28.

