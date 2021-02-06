News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 12 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including four locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Three locally transmitted cases were newly reported in Heilongjiang and one in Jilin, the commission said in its daily report.

Eight new imported cases were reported, including five in Shanghai, and one each in Tianjin, Guangdong and Shaanxi.

One new suspected COVID-19 case from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

The same day saw the discharge of 81 COVID-19 patients from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Friday, a total of 4,780 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,490 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 290 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,681 by Friday, including 1,235 patients still receiving treatment, 27 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 83,810 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus, according to the commission.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Friday, and 32,244 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Friday also saw 10 asymptomatic cases newly reported, with nine of them arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed case.

A total of 733 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 283 arrived from outside the mainland.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
