China honors servicemen martyred, injured in defending western border

China's military authorities have honored two officers and three soldiers, including four who received the awards posthumously, for defending the country's western border.
China's military authorities have honored two officers and three soldiers, including four who received the awards posthumously, for defending the country's western border.

The People's Liberation Army Daily on Friday reported that the Central Military Commission issued commendations to the servicemen for their role in bravely fighting back hostilities provoked by foreign forces at the Galwan Valley.

The title of "border-defending hero" was conferred on Battalion Commander Chen Hongjun posthumously, while Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran received first-class merit. They all died in a clash with trespassing foreign military personnel wielding steel tubes, cudgels and stones last June.

Qi Fabao, who was seriously injured in the skirmish, received the title of "hero regiment commander for defending the border."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
