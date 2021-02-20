Chinese mainland reports 8 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Friday, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases had been reported for five consecutive days since Monday, according to the commission. One such case was reported in Hebei Province on Sunday.

The commission said it received reports of eight new imported COVID-19 cases on Friday.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, it said.

On Friday, 38 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Friday, a total of 4,921 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,723 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 198 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,824 by Friday, including 454 patients still receiving treatment, five of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 84,734 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland by the end of Friday, and 8,233 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Friday also saw 13 asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. Two asymptomatic cases arriving from outside the mainland were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 331 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 282 arrived from outside the mainland.