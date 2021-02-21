News / Nation

China's online mediation platform faces surging applications

Xinhua
  20:07 UTC+8, 2021-02-21       0
Nearly 5.2 million disputes were resolved in 2020 on China's online mediation platform with a success rate of 65 percent, saving more people the bother of going to court.
Xinhua
  20:07 UTC+8, 2021-02-21       0

Nearly 5.2 million disputes were resolved in 2020 on China's online mediation platform with a success rate of 65 percent, saving more people the bother of going to court, according to the Supreme People's Court (SPC).

Mediation applications have surged more than 300-fold on the platform since the launch of the service in early 2018, said the SPC. It added that 2020 saw an average of 66 submissions for the service in every minute within the working time.

The country's 3,502 courts have all opened mediation services on the platform so far. Also, 32,937 mediation organizations have moved in and brought the number of online mediators to 165,333, said Qian Xiaochen, head of the case-filing tribunal of the SPC.

They have settled more than 13.6 million disputes in three years.

Data showed that China's courts accepted 13.14 million civil lawsuits in 2020, a decrease of 5.17 percent from 2019. The number of successful pre-trial mediations in these cases rose to 4.24 million in 2020 from 1.46 million in 2019.

This can be partly attributed to the platform's increasingly prominent role in the country's legal dispute-settlement system, said Qian.

Mediation on the platform needs to conclude in a maximum of 30 days. Otherwise, a court trial might ensue. On average, it takes 23.33 days for a dispute case to be resolved, according to Qian.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     