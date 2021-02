Five people were killed and one other injured in a road accident in Huaning County, Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province on Saturday.

Five people were killed and one other injured in a road accident in Huaning County, Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province on Saturday, according to the local publicity department.

The accident occurred at about 6 pm Saturday when three cars rear-ended in the county. The injured person has been sent to hospital for treatment. The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Further investigation is underway.