'Hi, Mom' continues to top China box office

Time-travel comedy "Hi, Mom" continued to top the Chinese mainland box office on Saturday, extending its daily lead over other films following the Spring Festival holiday.

"Hi, Mom" raked in about 281 million yuan (US$43.3 million) on Saturday, and the second-highest-grossing film "Detective Chinatown 3" finished the day at over 94 million yuan, according to data from the China Movie Data Information Network.

Ranking third on Saturday's daily box office chart was the fantasy thriller "A Writer's Odyssey," which generated a revenue of over 42 million yuan.