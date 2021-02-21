Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases had been reported for six straight days since Monday, according to the commission. One such case was reported in Hebei Province on last Sunday.

The commission said it received reports of seven new imported COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Two new suspected cases from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to the disease were reported, it said.