News / Nation

39 million Chinese affected by short stature

Xinhua
  21:41 UTC+8, 2021-03-03       0
Short stature affects approximately 39m people in China, according to health care experts, who have called for early detection and intervention among children.
Xinhua
  21:41 UTC+8, 2021-03-03       0

Short stature affects approximately 39 million people in China, according to health care experts, who have called for early detection and intervention among children given the close link between treatment and patient age.

An estimated 7 million children aged between four and 15 are in need of medical treatment for short stature, but hospitals see fewer than 300,000 per year, said Cao Xirong, chairman of the Primary Health Care Foundation of China.

Medical attention is required if the annual growth rate is below 5 cm for children aged above two, and below 6 cm for adolescents, said Dr. Cao Bingyan, who specializes in endocrinology at Beijing Children's Hospital, warning that treatment is of little help for boys with a bone age of 13 years or above, and girls with a bone age of 11 years or above.

Growth hormone plays an important role in height, and its secretion usually peaks during sleep at night, according to Dr. Cao. That means it would be better to ensure most children go to bed by 10 pm and preschool-aged children by 9 pm

Improving nutrition and encouraging sports and outdoor activities are also advised.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     