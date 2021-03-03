39 million Chinese affected by short stature

Short stature affects approximately 39m people in China, according to health care experts, who have called for early detection and intervention among children.

Short stature affects approximately 39 million people in China, according to health care experts, who have called for early detection and intervention among children given the close link between treatment and patient age.

An estimated 7 million children aged between four and 15 are in need of medical treatment for short stature, but hospitals see fewer than 300,000 per year, said Cao Xirong, chairman of the Primary Health Care Foundation of China.

Medical attention is required if the annual growth rate is below 5 cm for children aged above two, and below 6 cm for adolescents, said Dr. Cao Bingyan, who specializes in endocrinology at Beijing Children's Hospital, warning that treatment is of little help for boys with a bone age of 13 years or above, and girls with a bone age of 11 years or above.

Growth hormone plays an important role in height, and its secretion usually peaks during sleep at night, according to Dr. Cao. That means it would be better to ensure most children go to bed by 10 pm and preschool-aged children by 9 pm

Improving nutrition and encouraging sports and outdoor activities are also advised.