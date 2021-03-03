News / Nation

CPPCC proposals were effectively handled in 2020: Spokesperson

About 5,900 proposals focused on the 14th Five Year Plan (2021-2025), poverty reduction, and family planning have been made by the National Committee of the CPPCC .
About 5,900 proposals focused on the 14th Five Year Plan (2021-2025), poverty reduction, and family planning have been made by the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference , said a spokesperson on Wednesday.

Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC, briefed media on the session and took questions through video link due to pandemic response.

Profound changes in the domestic and international environment took place in 2020 and the CPPCC met the challenges head-on and focused on the work on the tasks of the Communist Party of China and the country, said Guo.

"Since last year's session was postponed, our work cycle was shortened and some activities were not held, but we intensified our work and held 23 major events, and organized 80 visits," Guo introduced.

He said the CPPCC political advisers participated on the frontline to combat the COVID-19 pandemic last year. A total of 2,100 advisers from 34 sectors have contributed to the prevention and control of the pandemic as well as social and economic development, he continued.

This year's Two Sessions have been shortened to six and a half days. Guo said the arrangement is based on last year's practice as well as the COVID-19 response protocol.

"Last year, we shortened the duration, streamlined staffing and documents. We also combined physical meetings with virtual ones," introduced Guo.

"This year, we will build on past practices, take further stock of new and effective measures of each session, and carry forward the good practices so that the sessions are defined by integrity, pragmatism and efficiency," he added.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Han Jing
