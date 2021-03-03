News / Nation

Zoo's wolf exposed as a dog in online video

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  23:39 UTC+8, 2021-03-03       0
Official says dog was put in Xiangwushan Zoo's wolf enclosure after the wolf died and to deter people from trying to avoid paying by climbing over the wall.  
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  23:39 UTC+8, 2021-03-03       0

How would you feel if you visited the zoo and found a dog in the wolf enclosure?

That's what happened to a man surnamed Xu who uploaded a video of the “imposter” at Xiangwushan Zoo in Xianning, a city in central China’s Hubei Province.

Many viewers were amused, leaving comments such as: “I would rather see a husky;” “Relax, aren’t dogs and wolves related?” and “The zoo should change to sign to ‘canine enclosure’ then they would be fine.”

A staff member at the local forestry bureau told thepaper.cn that the zoo did have a wolf in the enclosure but it had died of old age a while ago. The dog was being kept there only temporarily to prevent people trying to avoid paying for a ticket climbing over the zoo walls. 

The zoo charges 15 yuan (US$ 2.3) for admission, he added, and it didn’t have enough visitors to keep the zoo up and running well.

The bureau has asked the zoo to dismantle the wolf enclosure sign, he said.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     