Hubei government invites medical workers to revisit Wuhan and enjoy cherry blossoms

Visitors dressed in traditional Chinese costumes take pictures among the blooms at this year’s East Lake Cherry Blossom Festival, which opened in Wuhan, Hubei Province, this week.

Hubei government issued an invitation to medical workers who supported the province during last year’s anti-virus battle to revisit Wuhan and enjoy the blossoms.

Occupying an area as large as about 24 football fields, and with tens of thousands of cherry trees covering almost all varieties, the East Lake cherry park is among world’s three most famous cherry parks.

