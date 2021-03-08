News / Nation

Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs that should not be interfered in: diplomat

  21:40 UTC+8, 2021-03-08
Hong Kong is an inalienable part of China and its affairs are China's internal affairs that should not be interfered in by external forces, a senior diplomat said here Monday.
Reiterating his country's firm opposition to politicizing human rights issues and double standards on the Hong Kong-related issues, Ambassador Hector Constant Rosales, permanent representative of Venezuela to the United Nations Office in Geneva, said Venezuela supports the measures adopted by China for the peace and prosperity of its own people.

"Non-interfering in independence of sovereign states is an important principle established in the shaping of the United Nations. And of course, it is also a basic norm governing international relations," he told Xinhua.

Rosales noted that since the law of the People's Republic of China on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region came into force, Hong Kong has got rid of turbulence and gradually restored stability. "We think it is very good," he said.

"We are confident to see China will continue to realize the dream of a dignified and prosperous life for its people, contributing to the construction of a more just, equal and peaceful world," said the ambassador.

