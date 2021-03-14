China's mobile game market continues to expand in February

China's mobile game sector maintained steady growth last month, data from an industry report showed.

The sales revenue of China's mobile game market stood at 21.2 billion yuan (about US$3.26 billion) in February, up 12.24 percent month on month, according to a report released by CNG, a research agency in the sector.

The growth rate expanded from the monthly increase of 6.06 percent registered in January.

Earlier data showed China's mobile game market grew rapidly last year. The sale revenue totaled 209.68 billion yuan in 2020, jumping 32.61 percent from a year earlier.