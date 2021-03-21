News / Nation

China's Chongqing to build 21,000 5G base stations in 2021

Xinhua
  18:23 UTC+8, 2021-03-21       0
Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality will build 21,000 5G base stations this year, according to Chongqing Communications Administration.
Xinhua
  18:23 UTC+8, 2021-03-21       0

Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality will build 21,000 5G base stations this year, according to Chongqing Communications Administration.

The municipality also plans to bolster the wide application of 5G in government affairs, medical care, public security, transportation, education and other fields this year.

By 2020, Chongqing had built 49,000 5G base stations and achieved full coverage of 5G networks in key areas, with more than 4.8 million 5G users.

The municipality plans to build 150,000 5G base stations by 2025 to promote the construction of 5G and other new infrastructure.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     