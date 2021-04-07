Mainland rolls out COVID-19 vaccination for compatriots from Hong Kong, Macau

COVID-19 vaccines are available free of charge to people from Hong Kong and Macau who are working or living on the Chinese mainland, according to the National Health Commission.

They can get inoculated on the mainland by furnishing their mainland residence permits or medical insurance certificates based on the principles of voluntary application and informed consent, the commission said.

Compatriots from Hong Kong and Macau who are working or studying at schools on the mainland enjoy the same vaccination policy as local teachers and students, the NHC noted.