Factory blast kills 6 in east China's Anhui

Six people died in a factory flash explosion in east China's Anhui Province Wednesday, according to the province's emergency management department.

Six people died in a factory flash explosion in east China's Anhui Province Wednesday, according to the province's emergency management department.

The accident happened at around 10am at a thermal power plant in Dingyuan County in the city of Chuzhou.

The blast occurred during a welding operation to plug a leaking tank, causing the six people working atop the five-meter-tall tank to fall. One was killed at the scene and the other five were rushed to hospital and died after medical treatment failed.