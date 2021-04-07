News / Nation

Factory blast kills 6 in east China's Anhui

Xinhua
  18:00 UTC+8, 2021-04-07       0
Six people died in a factory flash explosion in east China's Anhui Province Wednesday, according to the province's emergency management department.
Xinhua
  18:00 UTC+8, 2021-04-07       0

Six people died in a factory flash explosion in east China's Anhui Province Wednesday, according to the province's emergency management department.

The accident happened at around 10am at a thermal power plant in Dingyuan County in the city of Chuzhou.

The blast occurred during a welding operation to plug a leaking tank, causing the six people working atop the five-meter-tall tank to fall. One was killed at the scene and the other five were rushed to hospital and died after medical treatment failed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     