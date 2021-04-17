2 firefighters dead, 1 injured in Beijing blaze
Two firefighters were killed, one injured and one civilian is unaccounted for, after an electricity storage facility caught fire in southern Beijing yesterday.
A total of 235 firefighters and 47 fire engines were deployed after receiving an alert about the fire at the storage station in Fengtai District at 12:17pm on Friday, Beijing’s fire department said early this morning.
The northern section of the storage facility later exploded, killing two firefighters and injuring one. The injured firefighter is in a stable condition. One worker at the facility is missing.
A construction project was ongoing at the facility before the fire broke out.
The fire was put out by midnight. Its cause is being investigated.