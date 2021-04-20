News / Nation

New US$3b supercomputing centre for space

Reuters
  23:35 UTC+8, 2021-04-20
China's southern space port of Wenchang will build a US$3 billion supercomputing center by year-end to analyze data obtained from space, state media reported on Tuesday.
Reuters
  23:35 UTC+8, 2021-04-20       0

With a planned investment of 20 billion yuan (US$3.1 billion), the supercomputing center will provide big data services for industries including the aerospace and marine sectors starting in 2022, Hainan Daily said.

Over the next decade, China envisions massive constellations of commercial satellites that can offer services ranging from high-speed Internet for aircraft to tracking coal shipments.

To meet demand for satellite launches, China will have to build bigger rockets that can carry more satellites or build more launch sites, or both. China has four launch sites — three inland and one in Wenchang in Hainan Province.

The government plans a new commercial space base in Hainan to meet growing demand for launches.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Lin Lixin
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
