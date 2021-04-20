Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021 holds opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021 was held in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, on Tuesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony.

This year's conference, attended by more than 2,600 guests from over 60 countries and regions, is themed "A World in Change: Join Hands to Strengthen Global Governance and Advance Belt and Road Cooperation."

The forum, now celebrating its 20th anniversary, has not only played a unique role in pooling consensus and putting forward valuable "Boao proposals," but also engaged countries in addressing global issues and promoting world development and prosperity.