Xi congratulates Diaz-Canel on election as head of Cuban Communist Party
09:18 UTC+8, 2021-04-20 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Miguel Diaz-Canel on his election as First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee.
09:18 UTC+8, 2021-04-20 0
General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Miguel Diaz-Canel on his election as First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports