News / Nation

Sinovac vaccine 80% effective against COVID-19-related death: Chilean gov't study

Xinhua
  16:29 UTC+8, 2021-04-20       0
The COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd is 80 percent effective against death from the disease, showed a recent real-world study in Chile.
Xinhua
  16:29 UTC+8, 2021-04-20       0
Sinovac vaccine 80% effective against COVID-19-related death: Chilean govt study
Xinhua

Chile's Health Minister Enrique Paris (right) attends the news conference in Santiago to announce the effectiveness data of Sinovac vaccine on April 16, 2021.

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd is 80 percent effective against death from the disease, showed a recent real-world study in Chile.

The Sinovac vaccine is also 67 percent effective in preventing symptomatic infection, 85 percent effective in preventing hospitalizations and 89 percent in preventing patients from entering intensive care units, according to the study released by the Chilean government on Friday.

Rodrigo Yanez, Chile's vice trade minister who forged a deal with Sinovac to host the clinical trial of the vaccine, told media that the data showed Chile had made "the right bet."

Speaking to Reuters, Yanez said, "It's a game changer for that vaccine and I think it ratifies quite graphically the discussion over its efficacy." 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     