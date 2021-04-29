China's population continues to grow in 2020: NBS
15:33 UTC+8, 2021-04-29 0
China's population continued to grow in 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
Specific data will be released in the 7th national population census bulletin, the NBS said in a brief statement on its website.
The 7th national population census was launched in November last year.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
