China ready to enhance cooperation with Suriname: Chinese FM

Standing at a new historical starting point, China is ready to work with Suriname to carry forward traditional friendship, enhance policy alignment and political mutual trust, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday.

In a phone conversation with his Surinamese counterpart, Albert Ramdin, Wang noted that Suriname was one of the first Caribbean countries to establish diplomatic ties with the People's Republic of China, and the upcoming May 28 will mark the 45th anniversary of the China-Suriname diplomatic ties.

Over the past 45 years, the two countries have always understood and supported each other, setting an example of equal treatment and friendly relations between big and small countries, Wang said.

China appreciates Suriname for abiding by the one-China principle and always standing firmly with China on issues concerning China's core interests and major concerns, he said.

Noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Surinamese President Chandrikapersad Santokhi have exchanged letters and messages, Wang said China is ready to maintain exchanges with Suriname at all levels and launch inter-foreign ministry consultations at an early date.

The two countries have signed a memorandum of understanding and a cooperation plan on jointly building the Belt and Road, Wang said, adding that both sides should deepen cooperation in infrastructure construction, communications and other fields, and actively explore energy development, so as to help promote Suriname's economic recovery and transformation.

China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Suriname to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Wang said, adding that the two countries should strengthen unity and cooperation in international and regional affairs, and safeguard multilateralism and the common interests of developing countries.

Wang also expressed hope that the Surinamese side will make good use of the Consultative Mechanism between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Caribbean Countries Having Diplomatic Relations with China, the China-Caribbean Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum and other mechanisms, so as to promote the overall cooperation between China and the Caribbean countries.

For his part, Ramdin expressed warm congratulations on China's achievements in economic and social development, and stressed that the one-China principle will never be shaken as the cornerstone of Suriname-China relations.

Ramdin also extended gratitude to the Chinese side for its sincere help in fighting COVID-19, expressing hope to take the 45th anniversary of the diplomatic ties as an opportunity to push for new progress in bilateral relations.