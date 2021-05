Xiao Yi, vice chairman of the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, is under probe for suspected serious violation of discipline.

Xiao Yi, vice chairman of the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, is under probe for suspected serious violation of discipline and laws.

He is being investigated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Supervisory Commission, an official statement said Monday.