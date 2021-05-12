News / Nation

Meet China's elderly influencers cashing in on the Internet

AFP
  13:43 UTC+8, 2021-05-12       0
The Fashion Grandmas collective has 23 main members, all aged between their late 50s and mid-70s. They make money from pop-up ads in their videos and livestreaming product sales.
AFP
  13:43 UTC+8, 2021-05-12       0
Meet Chinas elderly influencers cashing in on the Internet
AFP

Members of the Fashion Grandmas, dressed in traditional costumes, during a rehearsal for a performance on a television show in Beijing

Exquisitely garbed in a traditional qipao dress, 76-year-old Sang Xiuzhu is one of an unlikely vanguard of elderly influencers storming Chinese social media with videos of glamor in the golden years.

Two years ago she joined the Fashion Grandmas, whose one-minute clips and livestreams of them turning Beijing's streets into a catwalk are devoured by millions of fans.

They mix elegance with epithets of wisdom — on marriage, love and life — from a generation who is now increasingly integral to both the economy and online culture of China.

"Our young fans say they are not afraid of aging after seeing grannies like us living fashionable and happy lives," said Sang.

Meet Chinas elderly influencers cashing in on the Internet
AFP

Members of the Fashion Grandmas during a rehearsal for a performance on a television show in Beijing

China is getting old fast and Beijing is faced with the monumental challenge of how to provide for tens of millions of retirees.

But this has also opened opportunities for those who are financially comfortable in their dotage and able to harness the commercial possibilities of technology.

It is an economy worth hundreds of billions of dollars, craving longevity, entertainment and consumer goods, and hooked like everybody else to their smartphones.

The Fashion Grandmas collective has 23 main members, with dozens more fringe contributors across the country, all aged between their late 50s and mid-70s.

They make money from pop-up ads in their videos and livestreaming product sales.

"They can sell 200 units of a product within a minute of starting a stream," says their agent He Daling.

Their videos also carry messages of inspiration, such as "beauty is not only for the young," or "even the elderly can live a wonderful life!" as well as serious messages such as call-outs of domestic violence.

"The elderly should live how they want and be optimistic," Sang said. "Age is just a number."

Meet Chinas elderly influencers cashing in on the Internet
AFP

Social media influencer and granny Ruan Yaqing (right) records a short video for her channel on video-sharing apps Kuaishou and Douyin — China's version of TikTok — at a park in Beijing.

'Actually we know everything'

A generation of Chinese born in the 1960s is reaching their mandatory retirement age.

"They are richer and highly educated," said Bian Changyong, chief executive of the Beijing Dama Technology Company, which helps run the elderly influencers' social media.

"That improves the 'cashability' and quality of China's elderly Internet industry."

The value of China's "gray-haired" economy is estimated to reach 5.7 trillion yuan (US$900 billion) this year, according to iiMedia Research.

Bian said the COVID-19 pandemic had also pushed the elderly deeper online, hunting for shopping and entertainment.

To reach this vast untapped pool of older consumers, Bian's company also provides online courses for senior citizens to learn singing, dancing or kung fu through livestreaming channels.

"China's mobile Internet industry has earned money from every group ... men, women, youngsters, parents, but not the elderly," said Bian.

"This could be the last structural opportunity of the industry."

Granny Ruan Yaqing, 58, has her own video channel and uses an iPhone to reach over 6 million fans as she tours Beijing's history and culture.

She fell into the world of video-streaming to avoid becoming a "nagging" presence stuck at home, she jokes.

But she also carries a message on the virtues of age from a golden generation refusing to be pushed into the background of modern China.

"Young people assume the elderly know nothing," she says. "Actually we know everything."

Source: AFP   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     