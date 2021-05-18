News / Nation

China's livestreaming service users reach 617 million in 2020: report

The number of online livestreaming service users in China reached 617 million in 2020, according to a report on the development of China's livestreaming industry.

The number of livestreaming anchor accounts exceeded 130 million by the end of 2020, said the report released by the livestreaming branch of the China Association of Performing Arts on Tuesday.

Livestreaming in China was already burgeoning even before the COVID-19 epidemic, with the industry market estimated to be worth over 193 billion yuan (US$30 billion) in 2020, according to the report.

By the end of 2020, China had nearly 6,000 Internet business units qualified to offer online livestreaming services, including around 20 leading platforms, while nine livestreaming platforms had been listed on the stock market.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
