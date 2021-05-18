News / Nation

Ford China in hot water over sexist video

Ford China quickly deleted a sexist promotional video from its official Weibo account carrying the hashtag "Let's enjoy the scene" after it triggered outrage.
Ford China posted a picture of a girl's legs being exposed as wind blows under her skirt.

Ford China quickly deleted a promotional video from its official Weibo account that discussed whether a boy running by quickly could lift up girls' skirts — carrying the hashtag “Let’s enjoy the scene” — after it triggered outrage.

Ford China, a joint venture between the American auto giant and the state-owned Chang’an Automobile Group, posted the video on China’s Twitter-like Weibo today, asking: "Is it true that a boy running by quickly could lift a girl’s skirt like in Japanese cartoon books?"

The company said it would recreate the so-called classic scene.

In another post, it released a photo of a woman’s legs being exposed as wind blows under her white skirt.

Both posts carried the hashtag “Let’s enjoy the feast for the eyes.”

About half an hour later, the company took down both posts and apologized, saying it will not make the mistake again and will strictly follow the rules of the online community.

The video made some netizens raise their eyebrows.

“As a woman, I feel deeply offended. The company used gimmicks that violate women’s privacy to attract male consumers’ attention,” one netizen said.

A sexist video Ford China posted on its Weibo account that was quickly deleted.

