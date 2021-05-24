News / Nation

Farewell to "father of hybrid rice" Yuan Longping

China on Monday morning held a memorial service to bid farewell to Yuan Longping, known as the "father of hybrid rice," who passed away on Saturday.
Despite being a busy work day, thousands of people dressed in black showed up and laid flowers at the site in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province.

The top rice scientist, who developed the first hybrid rice strain that relieved countless people of hunger, died of organ failure at 91 in Changsha. 

